Week 1 of the New York Giants' 2025 campaign started off on a bad note. Facing off against division rivals, the Washington Commanders, the G-men looked helpless. They lost 21-6, with the offense in particular struggling to generate points. The six points the Giants scored were on two field goals, and they came up empty from the 1-yard line late in the game.

With veteran Russell Wilson struggling in his Giants debut, there are calls for rookie QB Jaxson Dart to start for the team. However, insider Dan Graziano doesn't think that the team will start the rookie yet, and it's because of star offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. Thomas is recovering from a Lisfranc fracture he suffered last year.

“Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Russell Wilson would start again in Week 2, and their plan, as of now, is to keep going with him,” Graziano said on a piece for ESPN. “Part of me wonders if the plan might change once left tackle Andrew Thomas is back healthy and the offensive line is more trustworthy.”

Graziano mentions that the Giants' coaching staff has a plan in place to ease in Dart before his NFL debut. With Wilson struggling as badly right now, though, the possibility of Dart starting sooner grows larger every week. Graziano also notes that while Dart is listed as the Giants' QB2, the team could instead start another veteran, Jameis Winston, if they feel that Dart isn't ready to start full-time yet.

“This is a matter of time, and if Wilson looks as lost and ineffective Sunday in Dallas as he did in Washington, I don't know how much longer the Giants can hold off. One question I have, though, is whether they'd turn to Jameis Winston first if they decide Wilson needs to be benched but aren't ready to put in Dart.”

Wilson was horrendous in his first game as a Giant. He completed 17 of his 37 passes for a measly 45.9% completion rate and 168 yards. The silver lining was that he didn't throw an interception, but his inability to move the chains or even score from inside the 1-yard line hurt the team significantly.

The Giants face off against another division rival, the Dallas Cowboys, next. The Cowboys have looked better than initially projected despite the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Will Wilson pick up his game against Dallas, or will he struggle again and force the coaching staff to make a tough decision?