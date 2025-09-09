The New York Giants are losing a key player for significant time after he injured his foot in the 21-6 Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Linebacker Micah McFadden is a promising young linebacker from Indiana. McFadden is in year four and is coming off back-to-back stellar seasons in New York.

Here is the latest update on the rising star from NFL Insider Mike Garafolo.

“Giants LB Micah McFadden will miss a significant part of the season with a foot injury suffered vs. the Commanders, sources tell me. X-rays on game day were negative, but further testing showed McFadden will be out a while. The hope is it won’t be the whole season.”

Article Continues Below

If McFadden is not out for the entire season, then that is massive news for the defense. The Giants contain an elite defense led by their powerful pass rush. McFadden has been a consistent performer on that side of the ball since 2023. He has back-to-back seasons with 100+ tackles and 60 solo tackles. He also has five career fumble recoveries and six career sacks. The Giants are going to miss his presence without a doubt.

Chris Board, Darius Muasau, and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles will need to step up and fill that role as a right inside linebacker. Bobby Okereke will continue to play his role as the starting left inside linebacker. The defense has talent everywhere.

Head coach Brian Daboll has already made it clear that Russell Wilson will remain the starter for the Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants' offense played horribly against the Commanders on Sunday as they did not reach the endzone, settling for two field goals all game long. If Russ can turn things around quickly, then we could see rookie Jaxson Dart become the starter for the Giants earlier than expected.