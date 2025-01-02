The New York Giants have had a forgettable, to say the least. Despite their 3-13 record, Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had some positive words about his head coach, Brian Daboll. The receiver was asked if he believes Daboll should be in the long-term plans for the franchise.

“I think so,” Slayton said via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “It’s been three years. I think another year to try to give him a chance to really get things rolling would be warranted.”

Although the Giants have the record they do, Daboll came in with some legit promise. He led New York to a 2022 Wild Card spot and upset the Minnesota Vikings. After previously being the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, he worked his magic with the Giants. He utilized Saquon Barkley effectively and helped quarterback Daniel Jones have a career year.

Some of the moves this season haven't been directly related to Daboll. For instance, the Giants suddenly released Jones after giving him a contract extension. Plus, Barkley left and signed with the NFC East rival, Philadelphia Eagles, and is having an MVP-caliber year.

Darius Slayton sees the Giants' shortcomings as not relating to Brian Daboll

Sometimes, decisions can be chalked up to coaching. In this case, Daboll has done all he can do. The lack of offensive talent is daunting, considering Daboll is an offensive guy. Still, they have the chance to select a quarterback in the chat. However, the Giants shot themselves in the foot by winning Week 17. It gives the New England Patriots a shot at the No. 1 pick.

As a result, the Patriots might force New York to trade more than what they would want for the No. 1 pick. Regardless, the opportunity to draft Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward is too positive to pass up. Plus, it would be a legitimate franchise quarterback for the team.

Giving Daboll a legitimate shot to compete could be the best thing the Giants could do. He's proven to lead a group well, as evidenced by the 2022 season. Furthermore, the offense is continuing to develop, thanks to rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. Establishing some consistency is critical for the future of the team, and that starts with keeping Daboll.

For now, it's uncertain if he'll stay. Still, locking in what occurred in that 2022 season could be a glimpse of what he can provide as a coach. It's now up to management if they decide to keep the third-year head coach.