The New York Giants have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. New York is 2-12 heading into Week 16 and is in contention for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. To make matters worse, the Giants have burned through multiple starting quarterbacks this season. They'll be going back to a familiar face for Week 16.

The Giants announced on Wednesday that Drew Lock will start at quarterback on Sunday, per Ari Meirov. Lock will face off against Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons

New York has played four different quarterbacks this season. The Giants finally parted ways with Daniel Jones, releasing him back in November. Backups Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock have also been given a shot, along with veteran Tim Boyle.

It appears that the Giants view lock as a better option than Boyle. Brian Daboll said as much in his Monday presser.

“[Our starting quarterback] depends on how [Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock] are health-wise,” Daboll said via SNY TV. “I thought [Tim Boyle] made some nice throws. He was decisive with the football. He was ready to go and he was prepared.”

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Giants in 2025?

Now that Daniel Jones is gone, the question remains: who will be the next starting quarterback for the Giants.

The obvious answer is a rookie quarterback. New York currently holds the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could even move up to No. 1 over the next three weeks. That puts them in range of some of the top QB prospects in the class, including Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

In fact, one recent ESPN mock draft had the Giants selecting Cam Ward with the second overall pick.

However, the draft is not the only path the Giants could take. They might also consider signing someone in free agency or trading for a veteran quarterback. They may even pursue Kirk Cousins, who the Falcons could part ways with after turning to Michael Penix Jr.

It will be interesting to see how the Giants approach the upcoming offseason. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves.

Next up for the Giants is a Week 16 matchup against the Falcons.