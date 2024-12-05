Despite playing for the New York Giants for 16 years, two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning never rode the subway in the city. That is, until now.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a selfie from his first New York City subway experience. Most New York City natives do not get excited about the subway, but it is notable that it was his first time. “First time riding the subway!” his caption read.

Expand Tweet

Fans in the replies were shocked that this was his first time. “Be on the lookout for the Grimace,” one fan warned. Another said, “I forgot how rich people have it sometimes.”

It all seems to be in good fun. Now that Manning is retired, he has more time to try things out in New York City. Perhaps he will next use a Citi Bike or take a carriage tour around Central Park.

Eli Manning's legendary career with the New York Giants

For 16 years, Manning was a member of the New York Giants. He was drafted first overall in the 2004 NFL Draft after playing college football for Ole Miss. He was drafted by the then-Los Angeles Chargers. However, he did not want to play for them and was later traded to the Giants.

After taking over the starting role from Kurt Warner, he did not look back for over a decade. During his time as the starter, he won two Super Bowls. The first came during the 2007 season when the Giants defeated the undefeated New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Four years later, the Giants once again beat Tom Brady and the Patriots. Manning won Super Bowl MVP in both games for his heroics.

After winning the second Super Bowl, Manning and the Giants' luck went downhill. They made the playoffs just once in his final eight seasons in New York.

The Giants' final playoff appearance came in 2016. Manning threw for 4,027 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. The Giants went 11-5 in that regular season.

In 2019, the Giants drafted Manning's eventual replacement, Daniel Jones. After starting the season 0-2, Manning was benched in favor of Jones. Jones would hold down the job until 2024 when he was benched and later released.

Now, Manning is a semifinalist for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. If he gets in, he will become a first-ballot Hall of Famer like his brother, Peyton Manning.