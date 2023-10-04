New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal has struggled mightily in his NFL career, and the former No. 7 overall pick has caught a lot of heat from fans for his performance, which has caused him to fire back at his critics.

“Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep?” Evan Neal said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com.

With Neal's poor play being such a big story, and the Giants' offensive line being a huge reason for the offensive ineptitude so far this season, this will not go over well with the New York media and the Giants fans. It was not the only jab he had.

“The person that's commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?” Neal said, via Slater.

Neal also dares his critics to ‘boo louder,' and blasted ‘fair-weather' fans as ‘sheep,' according to Slater.

The Giants had a surprising playoff run in 2022, but this year has gone about as bad as you could draw it up. There were hopes that Neal could take a leap and become a solid tackle, as left tackle Andrew Thomas did. That has not taken happened, and Neal has struggled mightily. He currently has a 42.5 Pro Football Focus grade.

Daniel Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Giants this offseason, has had arguably the worst start to a season in his career so far.

The Giants are 1-3, and the one win came against the Arizona Cardinals, when they came back from a 28-7 deficit and did not look good for much of that game. The second half against the Cardinals was the only good half for Daniel Jones this season.

Things will not get any easier with road games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in the next two weeks.

Neal's comments do nothing to help the situation, and will undoubtedly make him get a lot more heat than he is already receiving.