MetLife Stadium was known as the only NFL stadium which displayed the league's shield logo at the 50 yard line during games, but now we know that at least the New York Giants will feature their own logo at midfield for the upcoming season instead of the NFL shield.

First look at our new 50 👀 pic.twitter.com/qlwOgxCiBt — New York Giants (@Giants) July 13, 2023

The Giants share the stadium with the New York Jets. Although the Jets did not release a photo of their logo being displayed at the 50 yard line at MetLife Stadium, it would be logical to assume that they are doing the same.

Regardless, Giants fans are pumped up to hear the news. Let's get to the reactions.

My god it’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/OZglh3zYsy — el Jefé (@JefePil) July 13, 2023

This should’ve happened ages ago. Awesome stuff, I love it. — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) July 13, 2023

Confirmed, Giants are winning the super bowl this year. Don’t @ me. — NYGcrush🍎 (@NYGcrush) July 13, 2023

Now that is a beautiful sight to see. A playoff victory, new field, mid field logo and the Giants are back in business.#NYGiants #TommysTakes https://t.co/lJ1FoSz15F — Tommy (@TommyG105) July 13, 2023

🔥🔥🔥… Leave it on for the Jets too.🚨🏆 https://t.co/US9mvhfBZ5 pic.twitter.com/I3C4Qw0FLM — Giants CarbCrush ( Chris Rosa ) (@GiantsCarbCrush) July 13, 2023

Going back to when the two teams played at Giants Stadium, they both used the NFL shield, because it was less work when transitioning the stadium from Giants themed to Jets themed and vice versa. Now it seems that the teams have figured out a way to do in a timely manner.

MetLife Stadium got a ton of complaints in the past for the quality of its turf and the injuries it seemingly caused. It was reported that the stadium would get new turf this season. It makes sense that this is the time in which the Giants switch up the logo at midfield.

Giants fans are focused on Saquon Barkley's contract negotiations, with an eye towards Monday's deadline to come to a long-term deal.

While fans are waiting on news regarding Saquon Barkley's contract, the fanbase got something to smile about in the meantime.