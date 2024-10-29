The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of business against the New York Giants, 26-18, in their Week 8 matchup for Monday Night Football. With this loss, the Giants fall to 2-6, already on the brink of irrelevancy halfway through the season, while the Steelers go up 6-2 heading into a bye week, their best record since starting 8-0 in 2020. After the loss, fans let Giants quarterback Daniel Jones have it on social media, especially as his overthrow to Devin Singletary with 42 seconds remaining cost the team an interception and, ultimately, the game.

“I overthrew him,” Jones admitted after the game, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. He also diagnosed the Giants' problems throughout the season, though it might do little to calm the angry fans.

“It's very frustrating. We hurt ourselves a lot tonight, and that's the most frustrating part about it,” Jones added. “We've got to be more detailed, starting with me. Some of the good stuff that happened was negated by mistakes.”

Week 8: Steelers def. Giants

The following is a selection of fan reactions to Daniel Jones' performance for the Giants in their loss to the Steelers in Week 8.

First, user @DimesJayy has counted down the number of games until the end of the season, and presumably, the end of Jones' tenure with the Giants.

Meanwhile, @KayvonOjulari finally saw the light, as it were, after defending Daniel Jones since 2018.

Then, @Mike_NYY listed a series of Jones' dubious accomplishments during his stint with the Giants.

Popular account @iam_johnw uploaded the replay of Jones' final interception to lose the game with the caption, “You realize life isn't fair when you see Daniel jones making 40 million a year to play quarterback in New York.”

Finally, @fbl_sam referenced Aaron Judge's disappearance in the World Series, as the New York Yankees now trail 0-3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, while lamenting Jones' presence on the Giants.

The state of New York sports

Besides the Liberty winning their first WNBA championship, New York sports has been going through it lately. First, the Yankees are on the brink of elimination from the World Series, while the Knicks have started the season 1-2.

Moreover, the Knicks are struggling to integrate Karl-Anthony Towns to their offense, as Jalen Brunson took an inexplicable 24 shots in their loss to the 4-0 Cleveland Cavaliers while KAT only took eight.

Then, the New York Jets are in the same 2-6 boat as the Giants, with no hope in sight for a team that went all in on Aaron Rodgers, even trading for Davante Adams, his old teammate.

It's a dark stretch for New York sports fans, and who knows when the clouds will lift?