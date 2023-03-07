Negotiations have started for running back Saquon Barkley but “have been stalled,” according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

“The Giants are working towards getting a long-term contract done with Daniel Jones,” Russini wrote. “As of this now, sources share ‘it’s truly 50/50…if a deal isn’t struck by today’s deadline, he will be tagged.'”

Both the Giants and Jones have made progress in his contract extensions. Should the Giants be able to give Jones a new deal by Tuesday, the team can try to tag Saquon Barkley before the 4 p.m. EST deadline on Tuesday.

“Giants GM Joe Schoen says they had ‘productive conversations yesterday, more scheduled today’ with QB Daniel Jones’ agents,” wrote NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo in a tweet on Feb. 28. “Says they never had any negotiations with his previous agents.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Schoen added that he is “cautiously optimistic” about signing Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Both players were mentioned as candidates for the tag, but Schoen admitted there might be an option to avoid that, wrote Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Giants GM Joe Schoen said avoiding the franchise tag altogether – by signing both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley long term – is on the table as an option.”

Saquon Barkley racked up 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in his 2022 campaign, earning just five more yards than the career-high he set in his rookie season. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft took home 4,249 yards in his five seasons of play, paving the path for two invitations to the Pro Bowl games and an offensive rookie of the year selection in 2018.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram and Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne were among the players to have already earned the franchise tag.