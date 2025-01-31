The New York Giants are back to the drawing board looking for a signal caller that will lead them to their fifth Super Bowl title.

In hindsight, their situation could have been very different if Giants GM Joe Schoen had listened to the people around him.

Joe Schoen's son told him to trade up for Jayden Daniels

In a now viral clip from Hard Knocks, a few days before the 2024 NFL Draft, Giants GM Joe Schoen asked his son Carson who he thinks the Giants should take with the 6th pick of the draft.

His response? Jayden Daniels.

“Trade up and get him, why not? You only get this job once. Might as well try to win,” his son said.

At the time, it didn't make a lot of sense for the Giants to draft a QB since they just re-signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract.

Furthermore, the Washington Commanders were also in a rut at quarterback since the departure of Kirk Cousins in 2017, making the asking price for the second pick an expense the Giants would not be willing to match.

Schoen put all his eggs in the Daniel Jones basket and that decision will haunt him for the rest of his career. In the end, the Giants stood pat in the draft and used the 6th pick to land Malik Nabers.

Fast forward to the season, Jones continued to struggle as a starter and was waived after 10 games. In 69 career starts over six seasons, Jones threw for 14,582 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, 47 interceptions, and had a win-loss record of 24-44-1.

Nabers balled out in his rookie year, to the point that he even set a record for most receptions by a rookie receiver in a single season with 109. But he still hasn't been quite as good compared to Daniels.

In same offseason, Schoen told front office not to ‘overpay' Saquon Barkley

As part of Schoen's plan to make Jones the face of the Giants, another clip from Hard Knocks shows Schoen discussing why he didn’t want to put the franchise tag on Barkley or sign him to a lucrative contract extension.

“You’re paying the guy (Jones) $40 million. It’s not to hand the ball off to a $12 million back,” Schoen said.

In Barkley's first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, he became the 9th running back to rush for 2,000 yards and was only 101 yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing yards record.

A world where the Giants built around an offensive duo of Barkley and Daniels this offseason could've been a reality. Instead, they go back to square one while watching the players they could've had thrive elsewhere.