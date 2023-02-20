The New York Giants 2022 season was wildly encouraging, with the development of Daniel Jones being a big reason for their unexpected run to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. There still is a large gap between them and the top teams, as we saw when they were promptly blown out of the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles, but many fans are convinced that Jones is the quarterback for them moving forward.

Jones’ contract is up, and that has forced the Giants to make a decision on their future with him. Chances are Jones will get the franchise tag if the two sides can’t agree to an extension prior to free agency, and it seems more and more likely that will be happening. Jones is known to be wanting to get paid like a top quarterback, but latest rumors suggest he’s looking for $45 million per year on his next contract.

“So what does Jones want? There are two possibilities. One, he’s willing to do a deal for less than CAA was willing to accept. Two, he wants more than CAA was able to get. As one source explained it, it’s the latter. Jones wants more than the Giants have offered. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more.” – Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk

Daniel Jones recently switched agents with free agency approaching, and it looks like it may be due to his desire to earn a massive new contract this offseason. The Giants were already in a tough spot, but Jones’ absurd contract demands are making things very difficult for them. It still seems likely Jones will be sticking in New York for at least one more season, but the Giants are going to have to make a tough decision with Jones’ future at some point down the line.