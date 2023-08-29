The New York Giants are reportedly cutting wide receiver Cole Beasley, but expectations seem to be that he will re-sign with the team, as he is a vested veteran and is not subject to going through waivers, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Cole Beasley is expected to stick around, and could start the season on the Giants' practice squad to make sure he is fully healthy, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Vested veterans are players who have accrued four or more seasons in the NFL. They are not subject to waivers until the trade deadline in October. After that point, all players are subject to waivers. Obviously, Beasley is not subject to them at this point.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

It has been well-documented that the Giants have a lot of crossover with the Buffalo Bills. General manger Joe Schoen worked under Bills general manager Brandon Beane, while Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator under Sean McDermott. That was during the time that Beasley was with the Bills, so there is a previous relationship with Beasley and Daboll.

It makes sense for the Giants to want Beasley in the fold in any capacity. He fits and knows the system. He is also a good veteran player to have around younger wide receivers like Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson. That is especially the case for Wan'Dale Robinson, who could end up being a similar player to what Beasley was when he was at his best.

It will be interesting to see if Beasley returns on the practice squad or joins the 53-man roster eventually.