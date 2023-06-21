There aren’t many baseball teams hotter than the San Francisco Giants right now. The Giants secured their second straight walk-off victory and ninth win in a row Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres.

The nine-game winning streak is the longest of the season for the Giants who are now 41-32 and 2.5 games back of first place in the NL West.

Designated hitter Joc Pederson was the hero, hitting a game-tying home run in the eighth inning before drawing a bases-loaded walk for the win in the ninth. He says the Giants clubhouse is playing together right now and is having fun winning ballgames.

“It’s been fun to be a part of,” Pederson said. “It feels like we’ve got 26 guys pulling on the same string. It’s somebody new every night. We’ve dealt with some injuries, and we’re still able to overcome [it] and have someone step up. It’s really big.”

The Giants are without some key players right now as Pederson eluded to. Ace Alex Cobb is on the shelf and utility man Wilmer Flores will miss time with a foot contusion.

Joc Pederson himself spent time on the mend twice this season and just came back from a right hand contusion on June 6. He has been outstanding for the Giants since his return, hitting .326 with three home runs, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored.

The Giants jumped the Los Angeles Dodgers in the standings with a sweep last weekend and aren’t showing signs of slowing down. It could be a memorable summer in the Bay Area for Giants fans if the team can stick to its winning ways.