The New York Giants teamed up with the Carolina Panthers to ruin football for Germany on Sunday. The two two-win teams faced off in Munich where the Panthers ultimately prevailed in overtime. The Giants lost their fifth straight game in Week 10 to fall to 2-8 on the season. The harrowing defeat opened the door for a number of possible changes in New York.

Despite the monumentally disappointing season, Giants’ GM Joe Schoen expects that he’ll be back with the team in 2025. “We have a really good relationship with ownership. …There's confidence in the plan and where we're going,” Schoen said, per NFL insider Jonathan Jones on X.

The Giants hired Schoen in 2022. He then hired Brian Daboll as New York’s head coach. Things got off to a promising start as the team went 9-7 in the duo’s first season and Daboll was named Coach of the Year. Since then, the Giants have struggled, finishing 6-11 in 2023 and starting 2-8 this season.

Schoen signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension after 2022. Despite the team investing the sixth overall pick in the quarterback in 2019, the new contract was heavily criticized. Jones has had a disastrous season and, despite initially resisting, Daboll could be on the verge of benching the veteran signal caller.

Giants’ GM Joe Schoen envisions a bright future in New York

While Daboll was defiant following the Giants’ eighth loss, there’s a sentiment that the team must move on from the head coach and the quarterback. New York is tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the worst record in the NFL after 10 weeks so it’s likely the organization will have a high draft pick, possibly the first overall selection, in 2025. The Giants will undoubtedly attempt to land a franchise quarterback in the draft but who will make the pick?

Schoen wholeheartedly believes he’ll be there to make that call. But the GM is inexorably linked to Daboll and Jones, so he’ll be testing his “relationship with ownership” if the season spirals further out of control. The organization could potentially make a clean break from GM, coach and QB.

Schoen is also responsible for allowing star running back Saquon Barkley to leave in free agency. Making matters more depressing, Barkley ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants’ NFC East rivals.

New York mercifully enters its bye in Week 11. The team will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 and then travel to Dallas just four days later to play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.