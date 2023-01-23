New York Giants GM Joe Schoen opened up Monday on what went down with Odell Beckham Jr. amid the reports that a reunion in New York was potentially on the cards in 2022. While nothing materialized this season, Schoen revealed he’s met with Beckham as recently as a few weeks ago and that the opportunity for a reunion is something that’d be explored ahead of the 2023 campaign. Via Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports, Schoen said he sat down for dinner with the free-agent wide receiver and left the door open for OBJ to return to the Giants next year.

Via Vacchiano on Twitter:

“GM Joe Schoen said he had a “good” dinner with WR Odell Beckham a few weeks back. He also declined to completely rule out revisiting the idea of signing him this off-season.”

There were several teams gunning to potentially sign Beckham Jr. during the later stages of the 2022 NFL season, but ultimately, no deal came to fruition. Teams such as the Cowboys, Bills, and of course the Giants were long linked to the coveted wide receiver, but in the end, he remained out of football for the season.

Beckham Jr. got into a bit of legal trouble after he was removed from an airplane after a dispute with a flight crew back in November. The ACL tear he was recovering from was also a factor in him remaining unsigned, having suffered the knee injury during the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

The 30-year-old wideout will look to get back into the NFL in 2023, and there seems to be a legitimate chance he latches on with the Giants for another go-around, based on Schoen’s recent comments.