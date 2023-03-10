In the nick of time, the New York Giants were able to create the dream goal for their offseason. They were able to work out a new long-term contract with Daniel Jones, and successfully franchise-tagged Saquon Barkley. The two cornerstones of their offense will now be returning to the team. The question, now, is simple: what will the front office do with the rest of the roster? Well, Giants GM Joe Schoen is ready to spend whatever it takes, per Kevin Patra.

“We (Giants) were just talking about a player. I won’t name the position or anything. We were like, ‘Yeah, we’re guessing his market might be $2.5 (million),’ and I was like, ‘We can afford that. It’s only $2.5 (million). We can actually afford it.’ We’re not shopping for minimum players anymore. So, even players like that that can be really good depth players will make us that much better.”

In particular, the Giants have some important areas that they need to fix this offseason. Wide receiver is their number one problem: when your best player is arguably a mid-season practice squad pick-up, that’s a problem. Adding more weapons for Daniel Jones will help him perform to expectations, and in turn will make Saquon Barkley a larger threat. Their defense also could use some love (Dexter Lawrence is great, but he needs more playmakers around him).

The first year of Schoen’s tenure as the Giants’ GM saw him undo many of Dave Gettleman’s mistakes. Now, Schoen is ready to finally get to work and build a good NFL team. We’ll see if he can build the perfect team around his core QB-RB duo of Jones and Barkley.