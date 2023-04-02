Joey Bart hoped to establish himself as the dependable No. 1 catcher for the San Francisco Giants this season, but he will have to wait for his opportunity as he battles tightness in his back.

Joey Bart will get a scan for his back issue. Who catches tomorrow? Sabol? — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) April 1, 2023

Bart was in the starting lineup originally for the Giants prior to their second game of the season against the New York Yankees, but he was a late scratch. San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said Bart tweaked his back while taking batting practice shortly before the game.

Bart will have his back scanned as the Giants attempt to learn if the injury will keep the catcher out for a lengthy period or if it is something that does not have serious implications.

Roberto Perez took Bart’s place behind the plate, and he went 0-for-4 in San Francisco’s 7-5 victory over the Yankees. Joc Pederson and Brandon Crawford homered for the Giants in the win, while Mike Yastrzemski belted 2 doubles for the winners.

Bart is under pressure to showcase his skills and deliver on his potential. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft and the Giants have expectations that his career will blossom. However, he has struggled to this point and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said the team needs more from Bart.

Joey Bart slashed .215/.296/.364 last season while hitting 11 home runs and driving in 25 runs and playing in 97 games for the Giants. He struggled with consistency at the plate, striking out 112 times.

The Giants recently signed Gary Sanchez to a minor league contract, and he could get called up if Bart’s injury is serious or his production flags.