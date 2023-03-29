The San Francisco Giants will travel to New York City to take on the New York Yankees in a Thursday afternoon MLB Opening Day matchup at Yankee Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Giants-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below.

San Francisco could not quite capture the same magic from their 107-win campaign in 2021, finishing 2022 with a disappointing 81-81 record. The Giants finished in third place in the National League West, 30 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Fran had to go 7-3 in their final ten games just to make it back to the .500 mark.

New York finished their 2022 season 99-63, despite going ice cold for the second half of the season. The Yankees took the Division Series to five games, defeating the Cleveland Guardians, before being swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. A strong offseason has the team looking like World Series candidates entering 2023.

Here are the Giants-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Yankees Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-152)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How To Watch Giants vs. Yankees

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, YES Network

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants revamped outfield is headlined by Michael Conforto, who missed all of 2022 while recovering from shoulder surgery and Scott Boras’ wild contractual demands. We last saw Conforto in 2021 when he hit .232 with 14 home runs and 20 doubles. Joc Pederson is back after an All-Star season with the Giants in 2022, hitting 23 home runs with a career high .274 batting average. Mike Yastrzemski is also due for a bounce back season after hitting .214 with 17 homers. in 2022.

Elsewhere in the lineup, J.D. Davis hit .263 with eight home runs in just 49 games after being traded to San Fran last season. Brandon Crawford regressed after a career year in 2021, but his stellar defense at shortstop will keep him in the lineup. Joey Bart and Blake Sabol, a Rule 5 pick, will handle the catching duties. The Giants are still waiting on Bart to realize his potential after spending parts of three seasons with the Giants.

Logan Webb, who emerged as one of the better pitchers in the league last season, will get the ball in this one. Webb finished his 2022 season with a 2.90 ERA, the second straight season he has improved after a rocky introduction to the big leagues. A potent bullpen is led by triple-digits heat from Camilo Doval, and the Rogers twins.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Aaron Judge put together a season for the ages in 2022, breaking the American League home run record and winning the AL MVP. The hulking slugger was worth an astonishing 10.6 bWAR, and he also stole a career high 16 bases. Judge narrowly missed the AL Triple Crown, finishing in second with a .311 batting average.

In 110 games, Giancarlo Stanton bashed an impressive 31 home runs while driving in 78 runs. Popular first baseman Anthony Rizzo is back again with the Yankees, hitting 32 home runs last season, good for a 2.3 bWAR. Any mention of Rizzo is incomplete without acknowledging his elite defense, as he has won four Gold Gloves and a Platinum Glove throughout his career.

DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, and Josh Donaldson are all looking to return to their previous production levels, albeit for a myriad of different reasons, after down years in 2022. The best story out of spring training is homegrown Anthony Volpe, who made the big league roster as the team’s starting shortstop after a dominant month of March.

Gerrit Cole, the bonafide ace for New York, will commence the 2023 season and get the ball in this game. Cole was once again dominant in 2022, striking out 257 batters, which led the league, in 200.2 innings, going 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA. The bullpen received a boost when Michael King returned this spring, paired with Clay Holmes. Holmes, despite a shaky second half, finished with a 2.54 ERA and 20 saves. The righty possesses one of the best pitches in baseball with his upper 90s demon sinker.

Final Giants-Yankees Prediction & Pick

As a Yankees fan, I cannot pick against them in this one.

Final Giants-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+126), over 7 (-115)