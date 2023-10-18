The New York Giants have signed veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh to their active roster after spending the last couple of weeks on the practice squad, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Pugh got a lot of attention for his introduction and play during Sunday night's game between the Giants and the Buffalo Bills.

“Justin Pugh, straight off the couch,” Pugh said in his lineup introduction for the Giants.

Early in the game against the Bills, left tackle Joshua Ezeudu, who was already filling in for injured 2022 All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas, left the game with a toe injury. As a result, Pugh, who just signed with the Giants practice squad a week before, slid from left guard to left tackle.

The Giants are desperate for any help on the offensive line, and given what Pugh was able to do against the Bills, it made sense to add him to the active roster. If Pugh had been kept on the practice squad, any team could have signed him away from the Giants.

With the Giants currently at 1-5, they need every win they can get. They nearly got one against the Bills on Sunday night, but came up just a yard short of scoring touchdowns at the end of both halfs. If New York had gotten into the end zone on either of those drives, they would have won the game.

This week, the Giants are facing the Washington Commanders, a division rival that has a 3-3 record right now, but is not unbeatable. Pugh will likely be starting on the offensive line again this week.