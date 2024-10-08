The New York Giants pulled off what many perceived as one of the bigger upsets of the year in Week 5 over the Seattle Seahawks with a 29-20 victory–even if it wasn't always pretty.

Coming into Sunday’s game, the Giants were almost a touchdown underdog to the Seahawks (6.5 points), which is significant in the NFL. Yet, when the clock hit zero, it was New York who beat Seattle by nine points, possibly winning some money for optimistic Giants fans.

The whole situation was surprising. For one, the Giants were on the road in one of the tougher environments in the NFL, not to mention all the way on the other side of the country. Eight of their last nine road games had ended in losses. They snapped their losing streak against the struggling Cleveland Browns back in Week 3 with a 21-15 victory. Now, they seem to be starting a different trend with two road wins in a row.

What may have been even more impressive about Sunday’s win over the Seahawks was that the Giants scored their highest point total of the season against the NFL’s No. 8 total defense and No. 13 scoring defense. Better yet, they did it without their biggest playmakers—leading wide receiver, rookie Malik Nabers, and leading rusher Devin Singletary. Despite their absence, the Giants compiled 420 total yards of offense.

With a win like the one over Seattle, an improbable one in most cases, it’s natural to wonder if this team can threaten others and make a playoff push.

Cautious optimism despite improvement for this year's Giants team

If nothing else, the Giants have become much easier to watch this season compared to last. They were nearly unwatchable on their way to a 6-11 season in 2023. Aside from the 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, their other two losses have been decided by a combined eight points. Last year, they had an average per-game point differential of -8.3, per Team Rankings stats.

Another area of improvement is the offensive line. New York allowed a league-worst 85 sacks last season, which eventually sidelined quarterback Daniel Jones with a neck injury and then an ACL tear. After five games this year, the Giants rank 17th in the NFL, having allowed 12 sacks so far.

So, what does all this mean? Is it enough to suggest this team could become playoff-eligible by season's end? It’s an exciting thought, but one that should be approached with caution.

The Giants still have a lot to prove

If you're a Giants fan, you may be thinking back to the 2022 season—Brian Daboll’s first in New York. The Giants surprised everyone that year, finishing 9-7 and advancing to the NFC divisional round. However, one can't choose amnesia about last season. The question is: what will the 2024 Giants team decide to be?

The best guess is this is a middle-of-the-road version–better than 2022's team but not as good as 2023's–likely staring down an 8-9 season. However, with the way the NFC is playing out so far, that might just be enough to sneak them into the playoffs.

The NFC East, specifically, is currently all over the place, with, of all teams, the Washington Commanders leading the division at 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys, while not as formidable as they once were, are 3-2. The Philadelphia Eagles look lost at 2-2, and the Giants are holding onto last place.

Even at 4-1, the newness in Washington—including a new coaching staff and rookie quarterback—leaves room for potential problems. The more likely scenario is that the Cowboys, Eagles, and Giants will be trading wins and losses throughout the season. New York is not off to a good start with two of their losses to the Commanders and Cowboys.

The Commanders, Cowboys and Eagles are all still the more talented teams in the NFC East. Though, the Giants might actually be the best-coached. That means it's time to pump the brakes on expecting a Giants playoff return this season. Things may be headed in the right direction, though. The defense is strong, the offensive line is protecting (for the most part), and Daniel Jones is minimizing his mistakes. It remains to be seen if that's sustainable this season, especially for Jones who has been terribly inconsistent in his career.