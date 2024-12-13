The New York Giants are on an eight-game losing streak after Week 14’s demoralizing 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints at home. After Drew Lock drew his second straight start at quarterback Sunday due to Tommy DeVito’s forearm injury, the script has flipped for Week 15 with DeVito set to fill in for a banged up Lock.

While New York’s quarterback situation is… less than ideal, it’s not the only position the team is struggling with. The Giants are dealing with a near apocalyptic injury report, listing 19 different players suffering through various ailments, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on X.

After getting beat up by the Saints, Lock hasn’t been able to practice in the lead up to Week 15’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie wideout Malik Nabers has been working through a hip injury that’s limited him again this week, although he was able to play against New Orleans. Linebacker Bobby Okereke hasn’t seen the practice field because of a back injury.

Rookie WR Malik Nabers hopes to suit up for the Giants in Week 15

While those players are either out or highly questionable for Sunday, offensive lineman Evan Neal was upgraded from DNP Wednesday to limited on Thursday and cornerback Deonte Banks was limited as well. Both have a good chance of playing against Baltimore. The Giants benched Banks earlier this season but the team no longer has the luxury of sitting anyone healthy enough to play football.

That’s just a small sample of the Giants’ walking wounded as 14 other players are dealing with injuries this week. But even with a fully healthy squad, New York would stand little chance of beating the Ravens, or just about any other team for that matter. After Week 14’s embarrassing showing the Giants fell to 2-11 on the season, tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the worst record in the NFL.

New York moved on from longtime starter Daniel Jones earlier this year, first benching the sixth-year QB and then releasing him. DeVito was named the team’s new starter in Week 12 but the Tommy Cutlets era didn’t last long as he suffered an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and sat out the next two weeks. With Lock now hurt, DeVito will get his second start of the season when he takes on an 8-5 Ravens team.

The Giants are playing out another lost season as the team will miss the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight years. It will be the second time in three seasons that New York missed the playoffs since Brian Daboll took over as head coach in 2022.