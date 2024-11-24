The New York Giants have been one of the worst teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. New York is 2-9 after suffering a brutal loss against Tampa Bay 30-7. The Giants are now in prime position to get the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially after cutting QB Daniel Jones earlier this week.

Both Malik Nabers and Dexter Lawrence were clearly fed up with the team after the brutal loss.

Nabers said that New York's problems have nothing to do with the quarterback position. This suggests Nabers thinks the Giants have multiple issues to solve, perhaps at the very structure of the organization.

“It ain't the quarterback,” Giants rookie Malik Nabers said after the game, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “Same outcome as when we had DJ at quarterback. Take a look, it ain't the quarterback.”

When asked what he thought the problem is in New York, Nabers did not pretend to have all the answers.

“I don't know what it is,” Nabers concluded. “Everybody know better than me…. I know I'm tired of losing.” He later called the team's play “soft as f***.”

Lawrence was not happy with the outcome of the game either.

“We played soft,” Lawrence told reporters in the locker room, per Connor Hughes of SNYtv. “They beat the shit out of us today.”

Giants coach Brian Daboll remains on the hot seat after embarrassing loss

This loss was so embarrassing that fans are rethinking Brian Daboll's future in New York.

Giants owner John Mara previously said he wants to bring Daboll and GM Joe Schoen back for the 2025 season. However, there has been speculation recently about whether Mara would stick to that statement no matter what.

“Owner John Mara went on record last month saying that Daboll and Schoen would be back in 2025,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “But it raises the question: Will he actually follow through? I've talked to people in and around that situation who believe Mara really does want to keep them both. With the notion that he has been cycling through coaches every 2-3 years and would very much like to stop. Thus far, he has bought into the Daboll/Schoen vision and trusted them to make the decision to bench Jones. The pairing has yet to pick its own quarterback of the future, too.”

Fowler then suggested that there are some around the league who believe it's a coin flip whether or not Daboll and Schoen survive the season.

“Others around the league are a tad more skeptical, with some people who follow these types of things closely forecasting it more like 50-50. If it's Week 17, MetLife Stadium is half full and the Giants are stuck on two wins, Mara's stance will be tested.”

It will be interesting to see if Mara's stance changes in the coming weeks.

Next up for the Giants is a Thanksgiving matchup against the Cowboys.