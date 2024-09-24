The New York Giants take on their NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys in a Week Four clash on Thursday Night Football. The Giants improved to 1-2 on the young season with a win over the Browns in Cleveland last Sunday. While the Browns boast a solid defense, rookie wideout sensation Malik Nabers was fantastic against Cleveland grabbing eight receptions on 12 targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. The performance vaulted Nabers past Marvin Harrison Jr. as the betting favorite to take home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Despite Nabers’ standout season, not everyone is a fan of New York’s electrifying first-year receiver. Nabers and Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs have beef dating back to June when the two got into a war of words on (you guessed it) social media.

Now the two young stars will presumably put the phones down (for a couple hours) and compete against each other face-to-face for the first time. For his part, Nabers is downplaying the – very public – internet beef. “It is what it is. I don’t really wanna talk about it now. It’s game time,” Nabers said of the back and forth offseason spat, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The Giants selected Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 draft. So far the former LSU standout has more than lived up to the hype. After three games, Nabers became the first-ever player in NFL history with 20 or more receptions and three touchdown catches, according to Adam Schefer.

Giants receiver Malik Nabers is focused on facing Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

Nabers seemingly needed just one game to adjust to playing receiver at the pro level. After grabbing five receptions for 66 yards in the Giants' Week One loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Nabers went off in Week Two against the Washington Commanders. The rookie had 10 grabs on a whopping 18 targets for 127 yards and his first NFL score. The Giants, however, were unable to take advantage of the monster day, falling 21-18 to the Commanders.

Things finally came together for both Nabers and the Giants in Week Three as the thrilling rookie wideout grabbed eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns and New York got its first win of the season, beating the Browns 21-15.

The Cowboys have also faced a disappointing start to the 2024 campaign. After a Week One win over the Browns, Dallas got beaten so badly by the New Orlean Saints in Week Two that FEMA declared the game a “major disaster.” Obviously the alert from FEMA was just a joke, but the absolute thumping Dallas received from the Saints was no laughing matter.

The Cowboys played well at home in Week Three against the Baltimore Ravens but ultimately Dallas lost 28-25 to fall to 1-2 on the season

Diggs is a five-year veteran with two Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro selection under his belt. There are sure to be plenty of fireworks as Nabers and Diggs square up for their first-ever meeting on Thursday in New York.