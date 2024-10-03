Head coach Brian Daboll and the New York Giants believe they are on the right track so far in 2024 despite their record of 1-3 and some tough news on the injury front in the form of a Malik Nabers concussion. Nabers sustained the injury in last Thursday's last to the Dallas Cowboys, and if the latest reports are any indication, the Giants rookie is likely not going to be able to suit up for Sunday's game vs the Seattle Seahawks.

“Malik Nabers (concussion) seems like a longshot to be ready for Seattle,” reported Jordan Raanan of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

There was, however, a positive update on the injury front for the Giants offense.

“RB Devin Singletary (groin) told me he has a chance. Wednesday was the best he’s felt since the Cowboys game,” reported Raanan.

Singletary has appeared in every game so far for the Giants this season and sustained the groin injury in the home loss vs the Cowboys. The fact that that game was on Thursday, meaning that the Giants had ten days of rest heading into the next game as opposed to the usual seven, certainly bodes well for Singletary's recovery timetable.

Can the Giants turn things around?

There hasn't been a whole lot to be encouraged about from the New York Giants so far in this young 2024 season.

Daniel Jones, with a few exceptions, has looked largely mediocre at best throughout the season's first few weeks, and the offensive line doesn't appear to have gotten much better from last year's abysmal performance.

The biggest bright spot for the Giants so far this year has been the play of Nabers, the receiver they selected out of LSU in the first round of this past NFL Draft in April.

Nabers put every bit of his speed, athleticism, and route running ability on display in the Giant's recent win over the Cleveland Browns, which got them in the victory column for the first time this season.

Still, it's been a swift fall from grace for a team that looked like one of the NFL's new elite up and coming squads after their playoff victory vs the Minnesota Vikings back in 2022 on the road.

In any case, Sunday's game vs the Seattle Seahawks is set for 4:25 PM ET on the road in the Pacific Northwest. The Giants will certainly hope that Singletary is able to suit up for the contest.