Malik Nabers is turning heads as the New York Giants prepare for the 2024 season.

The rookie wide receiver from LSU is instilling hope in New York like another former LSU standout at the WR spot once did. While placing expectations of being the next Odell Beckham Jr. is a bit much, Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, really does have a ton of potential. On a Giants team with a disastrous recent history of offenses, he's a major breath of fresh air.

After some scrappy joint practices with the Detroit Lions that gave him critical live reps against professional opponents, Nabers believes he has what it takes to compete with anyone in the NFL, according to Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk.

“I can compete with these guys in the league,” Nabers said. “That was just the main thing. Just going against somebody else before the season starts. Let’s see what I need to work on. Getting my plays down. That’s really about it. Just continue to be me. That’s all I can say is I have talks with myself, ‘Just continue to be me.’”

Malik Nabers ready to hit ground running in rookie season with Giants

The Giants could really use a new quarterback. But for the time being, with Daniel Jones starting, they could also really use a reliable top option in the passing game, especially with Saquon Barkley's departure. That’s where Nabers comes in.

Although the young wideout tandem of Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson and veteran WR Darius Slayton are all solid, the Giants offense isn’t going anywhere without a top-notch, downfield playmaker. Nabers can be that guy from the jump. It’s a huge responsibility but one that he's cut out for.

Malik Nabers having Jones as his quarterback will limit what he can do, especially with an offensive line that isn’t at full strength. But his talent will still come through at some point sooner or later.