The San Francisco Giants are back in the win column after scoring a 4-2 victory Thursday night in the series finale on the road against the Atlanta Braves. Logan Webb was masterful on the mound for San Francisco, and his performance earned him some lofty praises from teammate Matt Chapman.

“He just keeps getting better. I think he's somebody that once he gets into his rhythm, you know what to expect from him night in and night out,” Chapman said during an interview on the field following the game, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

“He keeps us in all the games and even when teams jump out early on him, he stays composed, keeps us in the game, and finds ways to pitch deep into the game no matter what the situation is what the score is…I love playing defense behind him and that's why he's our ace,” added Chapman.

Webb pitched a solid night against Atlanta, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits with a walk issued while striking out six Braves hitters over the course of seven innings of work. Tyler Rogers and birthday celebrant Camilo Doval took care of business for the rest of the way for the Giants, as they combined for three strikeouts with just a hit allowed in the final two innings of the contest.

After taking down the Braves, Webb improves his season numbers to 3.09 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He is also now at 7-6 across his first 19 starts of the 2024 MLB regular season.

Chapman played a pivotal role as well in the Giants' win, as he went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the fourth inning that broke a 2-2 tie and a one-run double in the sixth inning to give San Francisco the lead for good.

Webb seems to love pitching in Atlanta, as his record there suggests. So far in his career in the big leagues, he has a 3-0 record through five starts there.

“It's an awesome atmosphere, an awesome stadium,” said Webb (h/t ESPN), who put pen on paper for a five-year, $90 million extension with the Giants back in 2023.

Giants are having success of late amid banged-up pitching staff

With Blake Snell, Robbie Ray, and Alex Cobb on the injured list, the Giants' starting pitching room is simply far from the most ideal in the league. Ray and Cobb have yet to pitch this season, while Snell, San Francisco's splashy free agency signing, is on the 15-day injured list. He has not seen action in the MLB in over a month. Kyle Harrison is also out with an ankle issue.

Entering Wednesday, the Giants are just 25tj in the big league with a 4.53 starters ERA but 13th overall in terms of starters FIP with a 4.03 clip, per FanGraphs.

All that being said, the Giants are having success of late. They even won a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week before taking the series against the Braves. San Francisco has gone 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Giants' 43-45 record is still 10.5 games worse than the Dodgers and just third in the National League West division, but San Francisco is gaining ground in the wild-card picture in the NL. Webb and company are only three games out of the wild-card equation in the NL, as they now prepare for a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians that begins this Friday at Progressive Field.