San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto is happy to be back in action again. He missed the entire 2022 MLB season due to surgery, but he is healthy now and trying to start a new chapter in his baseball career with a team based on the opposite coast of the one he started his MLB journey with.

That’s also why Michael Conforto is excited to finally be back in Queens, even as a visitor, when the Giants visit the New York Mets later this April.

“I get to go back there this year,” Michael Conforto said over the weekend when the Giants were in the Bronx for a series against the New York Yankees (h/t Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports). “It’ll bring it all back around. And just to see the fan base again. Obviously they’re very special to me and I feel like they were really fair with me as well. I never had any kind of animosity toward them. I’m just excited to go back and be back in that atmosphere.”

In his final season with the Mets in 2021, Michael Conforto experienced a sharp dip in his performance. After posting a 154 OPS+ in 2020 with the Mets, he only had a 100 OPS+ in 2021. He slashed .322/.412/.515 in 2020 but was only good enough for 232/.344/.384 the following year.

The Mets extended to Michael Conforto a one-year qualifying offer worth $18.4 million at the end of the 2021 season but he opted to reject it. He would later suffer the shoulder injury that cost him the entire 2022 campaign.