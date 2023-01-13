The New York Giants are back to the playoffs. Their magical first season under Brian Daboll continues, as they face the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the NFL post-season. After a miraculous start to the year, New York needs another miracle to break the Vikings. Aiding them in that quest is first-round tackle Evan Neal, who will play despite an ankle injury, per Ian Rapoport.

“#Giants OT Evan Neal suffered an ankle injury in Thursday’s practice that is considered minor, source said, and should not affect his ability to play this week against the #Vikings. He was listed as limited.”

Evan Neal was selected with one of their top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s been a mediocre, if not disappointing, addition to a Giants line that desperately needed help coming into the season. They have improved a fair bit this year, but are still in the bottom half of the league in terms of ranking.

The Giants are making their name this season off of their running game, Daniel Jones’ resurgence, and an uncanny ability to win unwinnable games. Jones has looked normal, if not impressive, this season, potentially earning himself a new deal. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley had a hot start to the season, before being slowed down by injuries.

The Giants face a formidable but perhaps deceptive Vikings team in the Wild Card Roud. Their 13-4 record is not indicative of their dominance: they hold a negative point differential, and have won close games even against bottom-feeding teams. If New York plays their cards right, they can potentially punch their ticket to the Divisional Round.