NFL Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers is about to get very interesting for the New York Giants. The Daniel Jones-led squad got a huge update on Wan'Dale Robinson which may be enough to patch up the holes on their roster after Saquon Barkley went down.

Wan'Dale Robinson is listed as questionable in the Giants' NFL Week 3 showdown versus the 49ers, per Jordan Schultz. The Daniel Jones-led squad is now expecting him to play on the said date to make his season debut.

Notably, Robinson suffered an ACL tear and a knee injury. He could not play past their 2022 Week 11 matchups. This also meant that he was not available for the first two games of the season against the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

Robinson's arrival back in the squad is very timely. Moreover, he will be able to fill up the Saquon Barkley-shaped hole in the middle of the Giants' roster. Although, he might not be one of the primary targets for the squad just yet. Jones has gotten comfortable in giving the ball to Jaylin Hyatt and Darren Waller for the past two games. Moreover, a lot of adjustments need to be made before he becomes as lethal as Barkley. But, it will only be a matter of time until that happens.

Their Week 3 matchup comes in the form of a 49ers team that has not lost. Brock Purdy's squad executed an insane demolition job against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Also, they also edged out a tough Los Angeles Rams team that has a fairly intact core.