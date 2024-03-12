The NFL world has been mighty busy the past couple of days with NFL free agency, and one team that made a recent move is the New York Giants. The Giants signed Drew Lock who is coming over from the Seattle Seahawks. Drew Lock spent three seasons with the Denver Broncos before spending last season with the Seattle Seahawks behind starting QB Geno Smith.
Drew Lock has been in a backup role for the majority of his NFL career, and that was the case with the Seahawks. Geno Smith was the starter in Seattle, and based on his reaction to seeing Lock's new deal with the Giants, it's clear that the two of them had a good relationship despite competing for the same job.
Drewwwwww 🎒 https://t.co/8LcTHRbXxc
— Geno (@GenoSmith3) March 12, 2024
Last season with the Seahawks, Lock appeared in four games and finished the season 48-76 for 543 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. His most intriguing season came in Denver in 2020. He played in 13 games and finished the year 254-443 for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Lock got a lot of PT that season, but as you can see, he was a bit careless with the football.
The Giants desperately need someone to step at the QB position next season. Things haven't panned out with Daniel Jones after he signed a big deal with the team, and the Giants haven't found a lot of success on the field because of it. The addition of Lock adds some depth at the position and it's another player to fight Jones for the starting job.
There is definitely a chance that the Giants take a QB in the first round of the NFL Draft. The QB is most important player in football, and New York just hasn't been able to find success at that position. Jones could turn it on, but it is clear that something needs to change.