The New York Giants got a big win in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, and they also got some big news on one of their wide receivers. Darius Slayton briefly exited the game in the fourth quarter because of a thumb issue, but he returned with 7:40 remaining in the game. It was already good news that Slayton was able to come back in the game, but X-rays also came back negative on his thumb, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

This means that Slayton will have a good chance to suit up against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, and he may also be a full participant in practice throughout the week. It's a Thursday Night Football game, so Slayton and the Giants don't have much time to relax.

Darius Slayton is one of Giants' most reliable receivers

Malik Nabers has shown these past two weeks that he will be the top receiver on the Giants, but it's Darius Slayton who probably has the most chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones. The two have been teammates since 2019 when they were drafted, and they've had a solid connection throughout the years on the field. Slayton has led the Giants in receiving yards in four of his five seasons.

When Daniel Jones came back to the field for his first game against the Houston Texans in the preseason after tearing his ACL last year, there was one pass that made him feel like he was comfortable again.

“Maybe the go-ball to Darius. He made a great play on that and got behind the defense,” Jones said.

It may be a good thing for the Giants that Nabers is emerging and Slayton is reliable, the offense could be trending up as they're set to face the Cowboys next. It'll be interesting to see how much Slayton is involved in practice this week.