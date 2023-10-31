The New York Giants are making an addition to their quarterback room. The team is signing Tommy DeVito to the active roster, according to Adam Schefter. The move comes after Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury in the Giants' Week 8 game against the New York Jets that left him hospitalized. DeVito entered the game for Taylor attempted just seven passes Sunday against the Jets. He didn't complete a throw until overtime.

The Giants have been without starter Daniel Jones for the last three games as he recovers from the effects of a neck injury suffered in a Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jones has been cleared for contact and, barring setback, is in line to start for the Giants in Week 9.

Should Jones reaggravate the injury or not be able to go at all, DeVito is in line to be the starter. The Giants need production out of the quarterback position; they're currently 2-6 and in last place in the NFC East. The biggest issue has been the offense. The Giants are dead last in the NFL in yards per game, averaging just 268 yards per contest.

Fortunately for the Giants, they're taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. The Raiders have the second-worst offense in the NFL, as well as a middling defense. The Giants will be hoping that Jones is back healthy to get them on the right track, but by adding DeVito to the active roster, have ensured that they'll at least have a quarterback familiar with the system available.

DeVito went 2-7 for -1 yards and was sacked twice in his lone career game last week.