After cleansing themselves of Daniel Jones in 2024, the New York Giants are widely expected to target a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, as the pre-draft process nears, some are projecting that the team will turn in a different direction and end the night without either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

The Giants are projected to take Travis Hunter with the No. 3 overall pick over Sanders in the latest mock draft from The Athletic. Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is open to playing either cornerback or receiver in the NFL and is seen by some as the top prospect of the draft.

If the Giants pass on Sanders, it would almost be a proverbial gut punch for the Colorado quarterback. Sanders has carried himself as if his future was a foregone conclusion by hanging out with Malik Nabers on the streets of New York and wearing custom-made Giants cleats in the Alamo Bowl.

For months, Sanders and Ward have been seen as the top prospects in the draft, but the latter has seemingly gained more traction recently. With the Tennessee Titans owning the top overall pick and seemingly done with Will Levis, they will have their pick between the two.

If the Giants do not leave Lambeau Field with a quarterback in April, they will need to address the issue in free agency. Both Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito are soon-to-be free agents and neither should return as the starter in 2025.

Giants looking to repeat recent NFL Draft success

Whether it is Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, or another prospect, the Giants' 2025 draft selection will be telling for the team's future. Currently in limbo, arguably the lone positive from New York's 2024 campaign was the stellar production from the team's rookie class. Schoen's job is potentially on the line with his upcoming decisions.

The Giants ended the 2024 NFL Draft with Malik Nabers as their prized rookie but also walked away with several valuable assets that were not recognized at the time. Tyler Nubin, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Dru Phillips and Theo Johnson all developed into key pieces throughout the season and proved to be value selections in hindsight.

While Nabers quickly developed into a star, Nubin, Tracy and Phillips all also proved to be formidable starters for the immediate future. Johnson, despite being the most unproven of the group, started 10 games before landing on injured reserve with a season-ending foot injury.

Schoen has been up and down throughout his career with the Giants in the draft but could not have been better in 2024. Given the current state of the team, he needs to build on that success in 2025.