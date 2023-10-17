The New York Giants were without starting quarterback Daniel Jones during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he gave an update on the status of his neck injury as the team prepares to play the Washington Commanders at home this Sunday.

“Obviously still dealing with some of the symptoms from it,” Daniel Jones said on the Up And Adams Show. “I'm not gonna get too specifically into what exactly they are, but I'm trying hard to get back. Still dealing with a little bit, but trying to do everything I can to heal up and prove to the doctors and trainers that I'm ready to go.”

This is not the first time Jones has dealt with a neck injury in his career. He had a neck injury that ended his season in 2021, and got a procedure done in the offseason. Jones has said that this is not the same neck injury that he dealt with last time. The hope is that this time around it is not as serious, and Jones can return to the field as soon as possible.

The Giants dropped to 1-5 with a tough loss to the Bills on Sunday. The game was much closer than anticipated, given the injuries the Giants were dealing with. Coming up short from the one yard line before halftime and on the final play of the game is mainly what caused the loss.

At 1-5, the Giants desperately need a win over the Commanders on Sunday to keep any slim hopes alive this season. It will be worth monitoring Jones' status in the injury reports this week. Tyrod Taylor will fill in once again if Jones is not able to play.