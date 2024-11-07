The San Francisco Giants struggled in 2024, putting up 80 wins and missing the playoffs. Their big-money moves flopped, with Blake Snell and Jung Ho Lee missing time. Elsewhere in their division, the San Diego Padres have some big decisions to make. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported from the GM meetings that the Giants will go after their shortstop Ha-Seong Kim in free agency.

According to a source, Kim has already generated “lots of interest” in the early days of free agency, while a second source said the Giants are focused on signing the 29-year-old,” Feinsand wrote. “The Brewers have also been connected to Kim, but the Giants appear to be the club most interested in the infielder.”

Kim took a step back in 2024 after a 5.0 WAR season in 2023. His 96 OPS+ and .233 batting average were both the lowest since his rookie year. His four years with the Padres went well overall, but it could be time for a change of scenery.

Last season, the Padres rolled out a lineup with mostly converted shortstops. Their entire outfield, Fernando Tatis, Jackson Merrill, and Jurickson Profar, are all converted shortstops. Xander Bogaerts spent most of his season at second base and could easily transition to short. While Kim is a solid player, they can easily replace him and use that money to improve elsewhere.

Is Ha-Seong Kim a good fit for the Giants?

The lone bright spot of the 2024 season for the Giants was the left side of their infield. Matt Chapman came over and earned a long-term extension in his first season with San Francisco. He had an excellent offensive season combined with another Gold Glove. Tyler Fitzgerald came up mid-season and gave the offense a jolt. Signing Ha-Seong Kim could stunt his development.

If Kim does land with the Giants, Fitzgerald will be kicked to a different position. He played 71 of his 96 games at short but also got innings at first, second, left field, and center field. While it will be unnatural for him to play a different position full-time, his versatility will keep him with the big club.

Signing Ha-Seong Kim would be a great addition for the Giants in free agency. The shortstop will provide a great contact bat and glove that is important when playing in San Francisco. They should make the move as long as they are out of the Juan Soto sweepstakes. There have not been concrete reports that they are interested, but with big-market pockets and a fledgling offense, they could get involved.