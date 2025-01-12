The New York Giants are keeping their coaching staff despite a disastrous 2024 season. While they were well out of the playoffs, Brian Daboll and his staff are coming back, along with GM Joe Schoen. That includes Shane Bowen, who was in his first season as the Giants defensive coordinator. A recent report nixed any connection between Bowen and the Patriots, where his former boss Mike Vrabel landed on Sunday.

“Expect Shane Bowen to be back with the Giants in 2025 for a second season as the defensive coordinator,” Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported. “The belief, according to sources, is that Bowen wants to remain with the Giants and that Vrabel is thinking of going in a different direction as he assembles his new coaching staff.”

The Giants were not excellent on defense last season but had far bigger problems. Their offense put Bowen's side in poor positions plenty of times and needs significant improvements. Bowen is part of the group that got the vote of confidence from Bowen at the end of the season so New York should want to keep him.

There are two ways Mike Vrabel could go with his Patriots staff. He could hire former Titans assistants like Bowen and Jets offensive coordinator Todd Downing. Or he could go with former New England staffers like Josh McDaniels.

The Giants need improvements from Shane Bowen's defense

The Giants had a talent-poor roster in 2024 and their record showed it. With just three wins, every aspect of the team needs to improve dramatically for them to have any chance at making the playoffs. With a healthy Dexter Lawernce leading a star-filled defensive line, Bowen's group has high expectations.

No matter who the Giants quarterback is next year, there will be some expectations. While it could be a rookie or journeyman veteran looking for a second chance, the fanbase expects improvements. Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, and Drew Lock combined for one of the worst seasons in franchise history. But a great defense and solid quarterback play could help them get back to the postseason.

Before the season ended, there were rumors about Brian Daboll making a return to New England. He spent time with the Patriots before he became the Bills' offensive coordinator and eventually the Giants head coach. With Daboll off the board as an offensive coordinator, Vrabel has plenty of choices on who to pair with Drake Maye.