The New England Patriots have found their next head coach in Mike Vrabel. As he looks to fill out his coaching staff, Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski has one name Vrabel should immediately target.

Gronkowski endorsed Josh McDaniels to return as New England's offense coordinator. Serving in the same role for over a decade, Gronk thinks McDaniels familiarity with the organization would be a boon, via Fox Sports.

“If I'm Mike Vrabel, the first thing I would do is dial up the number of Josh McDaniels – a familiar face to Patriots fans – and hire him as the offensive coordinator as soon as possible,” Gronk said.

McDaniels joined the Patriots as a personnel assistant in 2021. He worked his way up and became offensive coordinator in 2006. After a brief stint with the Denver Broncos and then St. Louis Rams, McDaniels returned to the Patriots in 2021. He worked as the team's offensive coordinator until 2021, when he left to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

McDaniels was a part of all six of Patriots Super Bowl winning teams during the Bill Belichick era. New England is preparing to enter a new one under Vrabel. Still, bringing McDaniels back would give the Patriots a sense of their roots and a single caller that knows how to succeed in New England.

Mike Vrabel himself knows how to do that plenty, winning three Super Bowls with the team. As he steps into his new role as head coach, Rob Gronkowski thinks he has all the tools needed to succeed.

“The New England Patriots got their guy in Patriot great Mike Vrabel,” Gronkowski said. “This guy is going to keep everyone accountable in the organization from the coaching staff to the players. He's going to keep himself accountable and even the front office he's going to keep accountable. This guy has knowledge, he has the power. He's going to be great.”

Vrabel will be entering a scenario with Drake Maye and plenty of cap space to work with. Adding McDaniels as his OC could be the start to an eye-opening offseason.