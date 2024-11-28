The New York Giants will be shorthanded in the secondary against star wideout CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving showdown involves two historic rivals that have had very disappointing seasons. For the head coach Brian Daboll's team, the Giants are in the middle of a disastrous 2-9 campaign that led to the recent release of long-time starting quarterback Daniel Jones. With multiple injuries mounting going into this game, New York just received some bad news on cornerback Deonte Banks.

According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan, Banks is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Cowboys with a rib injury. This news is very unfortunate for New York and Banks on an individual level. The second-year cornerback was looking for a chance at redemption against Lamb after a poor performance against Dallas' star wideout earlier this year.

The New York Giants are struggling to stay competitive

The New York Giants are in the middle of an identity crisis as this franchise searches for answers amid a lost season. After not re-signing star running back Saquon Barkley, the organization is constantly being reminded of this huge mistake as the two-time Pro Bowler is having an MVP-caliber season. New York was unwilling to give Barkley the three-year $37.8 million contract he signed with the Eagles.

However, Giants general manager Joe Schoen signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year contract extension of $160 million. Since the extension, the former No. 6 overall pick has compiled a record of 3-13 and thrown for more interceptions than touchdowns. To avoid owing Jones any injury guarantee money, New York benched the former Duke quarterback, a move that angered some Giants players. The franchise is in dire straights right now and desperately needs a decent showing in Dallas.

Heading into this matchup, Deonte Banks has led Brian Daboll's team in passes defended. The second-year corner, a 2023 first-round pick out of Maryland, has struggled with form at specific points during the season. Banks, at one point, was benched against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football due to issues with his effort. One instance that drew a lot of criticism was a clip showing Banks getting by CeeDee Lamb for a 55-yard touchdown.

Despite the criticism, Banks is still a vital player on the Giants' defense. Not having him for Thursday afternoon is another blow to a franchise that really doesn't need any more bad news at the moment.