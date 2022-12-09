By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Odell Beckham Jr’sfuture remains an unsolved mystery, but the star wide receiver just dropped a massive clue. During an appearance on The Shop, Beckham revealed this major Saquon Barkley hint that might just indicate a New York Giants reunion is in his future. Here’s what Beckham said, courtesy of NFL on Prime Video on Twitter.

“I don’t feel like Saquon and I got to do what we were supposed to do.”

Clearly, Odell Beckham Jr feels like he and Saquon Barkley have some unfinished business with the Giants.

Of course, Beckham made sure to note that “these are just words.”

But everyone and their mother knows that’s not true.

Beckham is making it clear that, in a perfect world, he would like to go back to the team that drafted him- where he can continue to play with Barkley, someone he has called “one of the best ever.”

And Barkley has paid the compliments back to Beckham, saying that the wideout “knows how he feels about him.”

Odell Beckham Jr and Saquon Barkley spent one season together with the Giants before the former was dealt to the Cleveland Browns.

But in that short time period, the two made plenty of highlight reel-worthy plays, such as this one, where Beckham fired a touchdown pass to Barkley downfield during a 2018 game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Giants badly need help at the receiver spot. Barkley, the lone threat for the Giants on offense, could use another explosive player to help take some of the defensive attention away from him.

It makes all the sense in the world for Odell Beckham Jr to return to the Giants.

Maybe he’s starting to think so too.