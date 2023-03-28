San Francisco Giants legend Sergio Romo took to the mound one last time at Oracle Park in the team’s final Grapefruit League game of 2023 — and immediately got a pitch clock violation on Monday.

Romo entered the exhibition game so that he could retire as a member of the Giants, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, but his first batter was awarded a ball as he took too long to throw the first pitch.

Sergio Romo is playing in an exhibition game at Oracle Park tonight so he can retire as a member of the Giants. After Romo entered to an ovation, his first batter was awarded a ball because he took too long to throw the pitch pic.twitter.com/sen7aSbBJk — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 28, 2023

If there was ever a time to put away the MLB pitch clock, it probably would have been there. Still, it was an emotional night for the former star and three-time World Series Champion.

He was as dependable an arm out of the bullpen as any in recent memory for the Giants, and it was a great moment for all involved at Oracle Park to watch him pitch one last time.

Still, the emotional moment was interrupted by the pitch clock, which will most certainly happen frequently in the MLB’s first season with the new rule.

“Here’s the problem: He took too long before his first pitch,” wrote Charles Curtis of USA Today on Tuesday. “And was called for a pitch clock violation. His reaction? He could only laugh. And that’s really the only reaction you can have, even though I want the Giants to appeal this. Give the man all the time he needs!!!”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hard to disagree with that take, but it was still a seemingly smooth night for Sergio Romo and the fans in attendance:

Sergio Romo enters to 'El Mechón' for one last time 😢 pic.twitter.com/oWni2adxbO — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 28, 2023

“I’d rather go out smiling than with tears in my eyes,” Romo emotionally said in a mic’d up moment after he was taken out.

“I’d rather go out smiling than with tears in my eyes” What a beautiful sendoff for Sergio Romo pic.twitter.com/LPqTUjZx4L — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 28, 2023

There may have been tears in his eyes, but the 40-year-old received a well-deserved standing ovation from the appreciate crowd in attendance, and although the pitch clock might have derailed it for a moment, it was an excellent send-off for the three-time champ.