As the countdown to the 2023 NFL season begins, the fantasy football community eagerly awaits the chance to construct their dream teams and strategize their player picks. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is among the rising stars garnering attention. Following a promising 2022 season, questions arise about whether Jones can maintain his upward trajectory and cement himself as a top fantasy quarterback in 2023. In this in-depth analysis, we delve into Jones's fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season and explore whether he possesses the potential to be a top-five QB.

Jones's 2022 Season

Before we delve into Jones's prospects for 2023, let's revisit his performance in the 2022 season. Despite some early struggles, Jones concluded the season with impressive stats: 3,205 passing yards (career-high), 15 touchdowns, and just five interceptions (career-best). His rushing game also proved valuable, adding 708 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns to his stat line. Both of those were career highs. Jones's production in 2022 established him as the true pack leader of this Giants unit. it goes without saying that his strong performance has fantasy football experts optimistic about his potential heading into 2023.

Examining Potential Risks

Now, sure, Jones's 2022 season showcased his potential. Still, it is essential to consider potential risks when contemplating drafting him for the 2023 fantasy football season. Despite his breakout year, Jones displayed inconsistency, with only two standout performances (100+ passer rating) in his last six games. This inconsistency raises concerns for those seeking a reliable starting QB option.

Furthermore, worries persist that Jones may run less frequently in the upcoming season. This could limit his fantasy upside if he fails to produce significant points through rushing. Additionally, the Giants' crowded receiving corps, featuring players like Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, and Parris Campbell, may offer Jones more passing options. However, this abundance of choices could hinder his ability to focus on specific players. It can potentially impact his overall fantasy production. Moreover, his late-round Average Draft Position (ADP) as the QB13 may diminish his value. This makes him a risky, late-round pick compared to previous seasons. In turn, this could prompt fantasy managers to explore other QB options with better potential in the same draft range.

While Jones possesses upside as a fantasy QB, it is vital not to overlook the associated risks in the 2023 season. Careful assessment of these risks against potential rewards and exploration of alternative QB choices are crucial before making a final draft decision.

How Jones Compares

When comparing Daniel Jones's fantasy outlook to other quarterbacks in the league, various factors, such as rankings, projections, and expert opinions, come into play. Reports indicate a somewhat mixed outlook for Jones. While some experts believe he has the potential to be a top-five QB, others consider him a low-end starter or rank him lower in their QB rankings. Evaluating Jones's fantasy value in comparison to other quarterbacks should involve considering factors like matchups, consistency, and rushing ability. While some quarterbacks may have similar fantasy rankings to Jones, many regard him as a mid-tier QB with potential upside.

Team Outlook for 2023

The New York Giants have high expectations for the 2023-24 NFL season, following a successful 2022 campaign and aggressive offseason acquisitions. The team has demonstrated their long-term investment in Daniel Jones, who proved to be a QB1 in his first year under coach Brian Daboll. The Giants have also bolstered their passing game by adding weapons like Darren Waller, Campbell, and rookie Jalin Hyatt. However, concerns about Jones potentially running less often in 2023 could impact his fantasy value. Additionally, the crowded receiving corps may limit Jones's opportunities to target specific players. While the Giants are optimistic about the upcoming season, there are valid risks to consider when drafting Jones for the 2023 fantasy football season.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

Jones experienced a breakout season in 2022, becoming one of just nine quarterbacks in NFL history to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 700 yards. Accompanied by 15 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, seven rushing touchdowns, and three fumbles, Jones averaged an impressive 19.9 Fantasy points per game. The hope is that Jones can build on this performance in his second season under coach Daboll. This is mainly with the Giants providing him with new offensive weapons in Waller, Hyatt, and Campbell. With the potential return of injured players like Robinson and Shepard, alongside Hodgins and Slayton, the Giants' receiving corps appears to be shaping up as a quality unit. Of course, as of this writing, they have also finally secured a deal for the talented Saquon Barkley. That should help big time as well.

We believe there is a scenario where Jones can finish as a top-five QB this season. This optimism stems from his continued development in Daboll's offense. As he becomes more comfortable in the system, he should make quicker decisions and capitalize on the skills of his talented receivers.

One factor that may impact Jones's fantasy value in 2023 is his rushing ability. In 2022, Jones's 700 rushing production significantly contributed to his fantasy value. However, concerns linger that he may run less often this season, which could limit his upside as a fantasy QB.

Looking Ahead to the 2023 NFL Season

As we approach the 2023 NFL season, Daniel Jones stands out as a player garnering significant attention in the fantasy football community. While currently drafted as a mid-tier QB, many experts believe he possesses the potential to finish among the elite QBs this season. His continued development in coach Daboll's offense and his rushing ability are two crucial factors that may impact his fantasy value in 2023. Ultimately, whether or not Jones fulfills his fantasy potential will hinge on his ability to take the next step in his development and lead the Giants to a successful season.