By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Giants faced a must game when they hosted the surging Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, and star running back Saquon Barkley figured to play a key role if New York was going to have a chance at registering an upset. It didn’t work out that way as the Giants dropped a one-sided 48-22 decision.

Strangely, Barkley saw limited action in the game, as he had just 9 carries for 28 yards. He also was not a key part of New York’s passing game, catching just 2 passes for 20 yards.

Barkley played just 20 snaps in the game, and head coach Brian Daboll offered a rather unusual explanation. He said that Barkley was not on any kind of “pitch count,” and he added that Barkley did not play late in the third quarter and throughout the fourth was a function of the one-sided score in the game.

Saquon Barkley had battled a neck injury as he prepared to play the Eagles, but Daboll pronounced him ready to go prior to kickoff. “We’ll keep an eye on him, see how he’s doing,” Daboll said. “But he came in early, got treatment, checked by the medical and training [staffs], so he’s ready to go.”

The Eagles took control of the game early, as Jalen Hurts threw a pair of TD passes and Miles Sanders ran for a touchdown as Philadelphia built a 21-0 lead before the Giants could put any points on the board.

After the Giants closed to 27-14 in the 3rd quarter, the Eagles put the game out of reach with 3 consecutive rushing touchdowns by Hurts, Sanders and Boston Scott.