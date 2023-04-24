Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The New York Giants and Saquon Barkley are not seeing eye-to-eye on a new contract for the star running back. Barkley declined an extension and was subsequently given the franchise tag as the team worked out a new contract with Daniel Jones. Barkley refused to sign the tag and is staying away from the team’s voluntary offseason workouts for the time being.

Barkley isn’t stressing that much over the contract dispute and is instead just staying ready and in football shape. He said that he hasn’t had many conversations with Giants general manager Joe Schoen and that he is simply going to focus on working hard for the upcoming season, according to Keith Groller of The Morning Call.

“Where do I stand with the Giants right now? It’s like what someone said the other day…it’s still April,” Barkley said via The Morning Call. His comment calls back to what head coach Brian Daboll said about the dispute, reminding everyone that it is very early in the NFL offseason.

“I haven’t had conversations with Joe too much. So the best way I can handle it is to keep working. Whatever happens, happens,” Barkley continued. “There are things I can’t really control right now. All I can control is how I will wake up every morning and stay with my goals and my passion. Even though I may not be with the team right now and not in the building, I don’t think anyone with the Giants is concerned about my work-ethic and my teammates aren’t worried about how I’m preparing.”

Saquon Barkley had a great 2022 season, earning his second Pro Bowl nomination as he accumulated 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns, which each rank second-best in his career following his insane rookie campaign. He isn’t quite at that level but he also isn’t very far off. His production played a huge role in bringing the Giants back to the playoffs.

The Giants have to work on new deals for not only Barkley but also star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons wants to see his rival’s star running back get the bag. Whether New York ends up taking that route remains to be seen.