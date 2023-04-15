Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons might have a future as an agent. A report recently emerged that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will not sign the franchise tender, which the team had placed on him, before the offseason program on Monday.
Parsons took to Twitter recently to defend Barkley from a critical fan who claimed that the Giants star wore down during the regular season. In the process, the Cowboys star delivered a blunt message to his division rivals: Pay the man.
“I mean yeah that’s what happens when you the best players on your team you idiot!! The scheme on Monday morning is we well not let SAQUON BARKLEY BEAT Us!! People just think we be out here playing free for all!! 😂😂😂 like gtfo! That mf is that offense! Pay him!”
The Cowboys linebacker said that Barkley, who handled the largest workload he ever has in his career, did wear down, given that he is the Giants’ best player.
Parsons wasn’t done though. He added that the Cowboys’ plan entering games against the Giants has always been that they will “not let Saquon Barkley beat them.”
Any chance that Barkley can add Parsons on as a second agent?
That is a textbook argument for why the Giants, who signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract earlier this offseason, should reward their star running back with a long-term deal.
But New York made their franchise signal-caller the priority this offseason- and Barkley, who stands to earn $10.1 million with the tag, appears displeased with how things played out.
It remains to be seen what happens with the Giants and Barkley.
But Parsons made his opinion known.