The New York Giants got two major items on their offseason to-do list this week, as they signed quarterback Daniel Jones to an extension contract and kept the services of running back Saquon Barkley using the franchise tag on him ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

However, Saquon Barkley would have preferred to test his value in the free-agent market. He won’t be able to have the opportunity to do so because the Giants franchise tagged him. Prior to the Giants resorting to the franchise tag to secure Barkley, his camp and New York tried to work on an extension deal but just couldn’t come up with something the two sides could agree on, as pointed out by Ari Meirov.

Meirov also said that it will be worth monitoring Saquon Barkley’s attitude towards his agent (Kim Miale of Roc Nation Sports).

“And the fact that they have been far apart could make things really interesting between the Giants and Barkley because if things don’t get figured out here in the coming days, maybe weeks, keep a close eye on what happened with Saquon and if there’s any frustration coming out of his camp with Roc Nation, who are his agent.”

Saquon Barkley, who had just turned 26 last February, had a resurgence in 2022, showing that he can still make a big difference in the backfield for the Giants. In Brian Daboll’s first season as New York’s head coach, Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns on 295 carries while also adding 338 receiving yards on 57 receptions.