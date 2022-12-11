By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The New York Giants find themselves in an unexpected position in Week 14. Despite being an afterthought during the pre-season, this team is currently fighting for a Wild Card spot in the NFC. A big part of their resurgence this season is Saquon Barkley, who has found his previous form after a couple of injury-riddled seasons.

Unfortunately for the Giants, Saquon Barkley has been dealing with a neck injury during the last few weeks. Neck injuries are especially delicate, which is why Barkley and the team are being cautious in their approach. That’s one of the big reasons why the star running is a “50-50 game-time decision” against the Eagles, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

“#Giants RB Saquon Barkley, listed as questionable with a neck injury, is 50-50 to play, per me and

@MikeGarafolo. He did attend the Saturday walk-through and has expressed optimism that he’ll be out there today. But how he feels this morning will truly determine it.”

Barkley’s reemergence as a top running back in the NFL has fueled the Giants’ incredible season. His prowess in the ground game helps make up for their passing deficiencies. Barkley would’ve had a blast playing against the Eagles, who have struggled with rushing attacks in the last few weeks.

The Giants are scratching and clawing their way to their first playoff appearance since 2016. Perhaps a familiar face from that era could help bring them to the promised land? For now, though, their focus is solely on stealing a win away from the top-seeded Eagles.