The San Francisco Giants failed to re-sign Carlos Rodon this offseason but added to their rotation depth nonetheless. One of those additions, Sean Manaea, has spoken publicly for the first time as a Giants pitcher.

Manaea spoke with reporters on a Zoom call as the team announced the trade. It was here he admitted his rather discouraging 2022 season came with a “lazy” attitude in between starts. He hopes to rid himself of those tendencies in 2023.

“As much as it sucks to have the year I had last year, I think going forward it was probably the best thing for me as far as lighting a fire under my butt and really getting my routines down, and I realize that I can’t just stay in this game if I’m just going to be lazy,” Manaea said.

The new Giants pitcher came over to the San Diego Padres last year with a reliable track record. With the Oakland Athletics, Manaea established himself as one of the better pitchers in the American League.

His transition to the Senior Circuit didn’t pan out so well in 2022. He pitched to a 4.96 ERA over the whole season, but his final 17 starts saw him post a rough 6.07 ERA.

Manaea signed a two-year deal with the Giants on September 12, and the new opportunity has him excited for what the future could hold.

“There’s a lot of work to be done and that’s the most exciting part,” Manaea said. “Just being able to work with this team and get their eyes on me and have them talk to me about some stuff. I’m just excited about that.”