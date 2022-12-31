By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants upgraded their bullpen in a major way by signing RP Taylor Rogers to a 3-year, $33 million contract. Taylor also joins his twin brother Tyler Rogers, who’s a relief pitcher for the Giants as well. Taylor Rogers addressed playing alongside his twin with the Giants on Friday, per MLB.com’s Maria Guardado.

“We’re not tricksters,” Taylor Rogers said of his relationship with Tyler. “I wouldn’t expect a lot of trick moves out of us. That was never our thing growing up. It’s just not something that we do.”

Tyler Rogers added his thoughts on playing with Taylor for the Giants.

“I think obviously we’re business first,” Tyler said. “We’re trying to win ballgames, but we’re definitely going to have some fun along the way. Just stay on your toes.” Both Tyler and Taylor have emerged as reliable bullpen options in recent years. The Giants’ offseason did not go according to plan as they ultimately missed out on Aaron Judge and saw their Carlos Correa deal fall apart. But bringing in a reliever like Taylor will only help matters in the long run. Competing in the NL West will be a challenge once again in 2023. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are expected to battle it out for the division title. Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks are improving. It will be interesting to see how the Giants fare this season.

Watching Tyler and Taylor Rogers pitch on the same team will be one of the better storylines of the year regardless of how San Francisco performs in 2023.