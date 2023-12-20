The Giants QB was in the headlines for the wrong reasons earlier this week, but Tommy DeVito made things right on Tuesday.

New York Giants rising star Tommy DeVito faced his first shred of controversy earlier this week when it was reported that he and his agent stiffed a New Jersey pizzeria following another memorable performance from the rookie quarterback.

It was suggested that DeVito had agreed to appear at Coniglio's Old Fashioned and a fee of $10,000 was what it took to get the Giants QB there. However, the restaurant then claimed that DeVito and his agent Sean Stellato raised the price to $20,000, something the pizzeria refused to pay.

Stellato denied there was ever a contract or figure in place and was disappointed that the restaurant promoted DeVito's “scheduled” appearance.

Whether it was his agent, family or DeVito himself who made the final decision, the new Giants frontman was present at Coniglio's on Tuesday, per Darren Rovell. He was not paid for his appearance and spent the afternoon making soda the old-fashioned way and trying different foods as Rovell provided the evidence.

Making the right decision

Fans can turn on a player just as quickly as they become infatuated with him or her. Perhaps no New York athlete took the sports landscape by storm quite like Tommy DeVito has, although Jeremy Lin would like a word.

Regardless of what he does on the field for the Giants the rest of the season or beyond, DeVito did right by making an appearance at the restaurant. Even if all or most of the story is misconstrued, at the end of the day he was there and he seemed to enjoy himself while doing it.

So much of being an athlete, especially a starting quarterback in the NFL, is keeping a good public image. There is no denying that Tommy DeVito's image would have taken a hit had he not made this appearance.

The Giants are probably happy they avoided more negative publicity considering how much of it they've had throughout the 2023 season. Despite another disappointing season for the Giants, at least they found a feel-good story in Tommy DeVito.