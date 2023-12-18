He clears the air.

The rise of Tommy DeVito got a lot of New York Giants fans excited. So much so that shops all around town like Coniglio's Old Fashioned wanted him to be in their shop. A deal might have been done but the event is unfortunately not pushing through after they had lost to the New Orleans Saints. Sean Stellato, the famous agent of the young star, had to clear the air on the reason behind the move.

Apparently, the Giants quarterback could not make it to Coniglio's Old Fashioned after an increase in his rate. The locally-owned family business could not afford Sean Stellato's new star and his $10,000 to $20,000 fee jump for the appearance, per Darren Rovell. It happened just after Tommy DeVito had just led the Giants to a massive win over the Packers.

This isn’t the end. Coniglio’s owner Nino Coniglio on deal with DeVito. “We agreed in principle to terms — 2 hours, 250 autographs and $10,000 and then the agent couldn’t be reached. He reached back out after Monday’s game to tell us the price was now $20,000.” Contract… https://t.co/fBOFYqiIBi pic.twitter.com/JhZFBeAYSe — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 18, 2023

A lot of Giants fans were unhappy after they heard the news that the rising star would not be coming. His performance against the Saints may have disappointed them some more. DeVito was completely outgunned by Derek Carr. The Giants' offensive engine missed 14 passes on 34 attempts. He may have gotten 177 passing yards along with four carries for 36 rushing yards but it was just not enough.

Carr had a more efficient game while toying with the Giants secondary. He notched 23 completions on 28 attempts which got them 218 passing yards. This along with three touchdowns proved to be too much for the squad who looked lost and could not find opportunities on offense.

DeVito will still get plenty of opportunities to shine and do fan meet-ups. But, it was just not his night.